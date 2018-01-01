NEWS Drakes edges out midweek leaders Rudimental to maintain singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has edged out Rudimental to claim Number 1 in the closest Official Chart race of 2018 so far.



Just 937 combined sales separate God’s Plan and These Days this week, with Drake claiming the most streamed track and Rudimental the most downloaded.



These Days, which features Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, settles for the runner up slot while, US band Portugal. The Man reach a new peak with Feel It Still, climbing a place to Number 3 some 33 weeks after it first entered the Top 100, and Marshmello & Anne-Marie’s FRIENDS also lifts a spot to a new high at Number 4.



Zedd claims his fourth Top 10 on the Official Chart with The Middle ft. Maren Morris & Grey, up eight places to 10, and George Ezra’s Paradise zooms seven places to a new peak at 12.



Two more songs climb into the Top 20 this week: Sigala & Paloma Faith’s Lullaby moves two slots to 19 and Bebe Rexha’s Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line shifts 13 places to Number 20.



Two songs from the chart-topping Greatest Showman album – A Million Dreams and Never Enough – are at 22 and 24 respectively, and Years & Years net their sixth Top 40 hit with new single Sanctify at 25.



Further down, M.O’s Bad Vibe ft. Lotto Boyz & Mr Eazi vaults 23 spots to make its Top 40 debut at Number 27, and Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers rebounds 12 places to 32.



And finally, The Killers’ indie-pop classic Mr Brightside logs its 200th week inside the Official Singles Chart Top 100, slipping a place to Number 100. The song, which peaked at Number 10 and spent just four weeks in the Top 100 when it was first released in 2004, has become a phenomenon of the digital age, the most streamed of any track released pre-2010, and has continued to racked up an average of 878,000 plays and 696 downloads a week so far this year, helping it linger around the lower end of the Official Chart. More info about Mr Brightside’s chart performance here.

