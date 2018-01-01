NEWS The Greatest Showman joins Adele's 21 to spend 10 consecutive weeks at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The Motion Picture Cast Recording from the phenomenally successful musical The Greatest Showman is Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a tenth consecutive week.



The movie soundtrack continues to prove a runaway success on the chart, posting its second highest sales week yet to enter double figures at Number 1. The only other album of the past 30 years to spend more consecutive weeks at Number 1 was Adele’s 21, which achieved 11 weeks in a row at the top in 2011.



The Greatest Showman’s combined sales tally of 46,000 this week puts it ahead of its nearest competition, Ed Sheeran’s ÷, by over two copies to one. The Greatest Showman album was the most physically purchased, digitally downloaded and streamed of the week, a feat it has claimed for the past nine of its 10 weeks at the top.



So far during its tenure at the helm of the Official Albums Chart, The Greatest Showman has kept new albums from Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, Fall Out Boy, Craig David, and UB40 ft. Ali, Astro & Mickey at Number 2.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott scores the highest new entry of the week at Number 4 with his debut album Only Human. Metal giants Judas Priest also impact the Top 5 at 5 with Firepower, their highest charting album in almost 38 years.



Editors continue their untarnished run of UK Top 10 albums this week; their sixth studio album Violence debuts at Number 6. Jimi Hendrix’s Both Sides of the Sky becomes the late rock icon’s 13th Top 10 LP at Number 8.



Alter Bridge lead vocalist Myles Kennedy lands at Number 12 this week with his debut solo album Year of the Tiger, one slot ahead of Logic; his new mixtape Bobby Tarantino II secure him his highest ever Official Albums Chart position (13).



There are more new entries for Talking Heads singer David Byrne, whose first solo album since 2004, American Utopia, begins at Number 16, and Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers who claim their first Top 40 album with Cocoa Sugar (28).



ABBA’s Gold, the UK’s second-best selling album of all-time, returns to the Top 40 for a 232nd week, up 15 to Number 31, while emo rock group Moose Blood collect their second Top 40 album at 32 with I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore. Finally, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ fourth album Tearing at the Seams is new at Number 33.

