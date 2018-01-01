Camila Cabello is 'really, really happy' with her love life

Camila Cabello has admitted she's "really, really happy" with her love life, just weeks after being linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey.

The Havana singer was first linked to the relationship expert, who is most famous for his Cosmopolitan magazine dating column and bestselling books, in early February (18) when they were caught locking lips on a beach in Mexico. The pair were then were spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport holding hands weeks later.

When asked about the relationship during an appearance on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, she remained tight-lipped about Matthew, but did admit she was in a good place.

"I am really, really happy. I feel like I've never been happier. I have always been such a private person and the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy," she said. "I need to keep some things mine for them to be special. Just to protect that."

Since pictures of Camila, 21, and Matthew, 30, kissing emerged online, an interview she gave to U.S. radio host Elvis Duran in January (18) resurfaced - as she had mentioned Matthew in it.

Towards the end of the chat, the former Fifty Harmony star asked him, "Hey wait, by the way, is Matthew Hussey still (here)? I love him. He's great. He gives good advice." Matthew, who had previously been on the radio show, wasn't in the studio but Elvis' assistant Andrew did an impression of his voice and Camila was impressed.

It is not known if they were dating before that January interview, but a source told E! News that their relationship is very new.

"It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work," the insider said. "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."