Enter the world of The Pxrtals in this dreamy psych-inspired new video ‘Hidden Frame’
Magic Mushrooms inspire creativity. At least in the case of Saskatchewan’s’ new dreamy folk band The Pxrtals, this seemed to the case. Focused around local musician Lévi Soulodre, long-term member and guitarist from Music-News.com favourite, Slow Down Molasses, The Pxrtals have just launched their debut album ‘Un Jour’ on Spotify last month.
‘Hidden Frame’ is a step into the LSD, psychedelic inspired world of Levi, drawing comparisons of past heroes of the 60s and 70s. A quote in the press release is hard to ignore - “If Jim Morrison took acid with Roy Orbison and recorded an album Un Jour would be it.” We could not agree more, 15 seconds of ‘Hidden Frame’ and you will understand yourself.
Levi discusses the video: The Pxrtals is grateful to be surrounded by such wonderful talent: many peers came together to create the "Hidden Frame" music video.
The video wouldn't exist without the in-the-moment vision of Saskatchewan-based Wizard-Artist Mike Hands (Mike Hanson): Two years ago, The Pxrtals held a Prairie midsummer's eve backyard painting party for the "Hidden Frame" video. Two weeks later, following a cathartic heart-to-heart with The Pxrtals' lead singer Lévi, Mike Hands animated the whole video in under two weeks in an impassioned burst.
The psychedelically-spellbinding "Hidden Frame" video reflects the efforts of an innermost emotional release from the true pain of heartbreak, through the imaginative lens of a young man's adventures in the dreamscape of his sleep... where the power of Love can positively impact, even in dreams.
Checkout the rest of The Pxrtals debut release ‘Un Jour’ on Spotify now and stream the exclusive video below.