Meghan Trainor changed lifestyle to maintain vocal cords

Meghan Trainor cut out alcohol and started eating healthier following her second vocal cord haemorrhage surgery.

The All About That Bass hitmaker first underwent surgery for a haemorrhaged vocal cord in 2015 and had another procedure last year (17). Meghan explains she made the decision to lead a healthier life after the surgeries because she feared she could lose her career if she didn't change her habits.

"It really shocks you and puts you in place," she tells People magazine. "I stopped drinking - I know it hurts your cords. I don't ever smoke anything, I drink a lot of water and I started eating healthier and working out more. Now mentally and physically, it's proven to work, so I'm gonna keep doing that."

"It was scary," she adds. "It's another time of like, 'I'm going to take away all your hopes and dreams for a second, put it on pause and see if they come back'. My first thought was, 'I hope this works'. We just kept saying, 'We're never doing this again, we're never doing this again'. So we're very careful."

Meghan now makes sure to rest her vocal cords after interviews or performances, because she wants to ensure she never has to go under the knife again.

"My team is extra careful now with my schedule to make sure I have the day off after a long day of interviews and promo because I told them, 'It seems like after every album cycle, I just have surgery'," she says. "And I can't live like that because I'm putting out albums the rest of my life. I can't be doing surgery every year!"

However, Meghan is now focused on her third album, which she will release later this year (18).

"It's been a year since I've had my surgery and I feel better than ever," she continues. "My voice sounds better than ever. And you can hear that on the album. You can even hear it in the first single (No Excuses). It's just clean and crisp but still sounds like me."