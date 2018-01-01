Jennifer Lopez recorded Us because it reminded her of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was immediately drawn to the lyrics of her recent song Us because they accurately reflected her feelings for her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The superstar had only just started dating retired baseball ace Alex when she hit the recording studio with songwriter/producer Poo Bear and dance DJ Skrillex a year ago (Mar17), and the words in Us spoke to her as they waded through a batch of potential new tracks.

On the tune, J.Lo sings, "Could you be the one without a doubt?/Could I be for your keepin'?"

"They played me about 20 different songs, and when I heard this one I was like, 'Oh, this is relevant!'," she recalls to Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"Alex and I were just getting to know each other. And I was like, 'Oh, my God, could this be? Could this be us?'."

Jennifer debuted the single last month (Feb18) while performing at a Super Bowl eve party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and she dedicated the track to her man, who had been cheering her on from the crowd.

"I don't want to get all mushy or anything," she told the audience, as she gave Alex a special shout out, "but, baby, this song's for you. I love you."

The event took place on the same night the couple celebrated its first anniversary, and although Jennifer is happier than ever, she has no plans to rush into marriage for the fourth time.

"I do believe in marriage," she says. "And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now."

Alex is the latest in a long line of suitors for Jennifer - the Latina beauty was previously married to third husband Marc Anthony, the father of her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, while she was more recently linked to rapper Drake after splitting from backing dancer Casper Smart in the summer of 2016.