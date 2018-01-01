Mel B's ex-husband: 'Eddie Murphy is not interested in their daughter'

Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has claimed Eddie Murphy is "not interested" in a relationship with the daughter he shares with the Spice Girl.

The singer became pregnant with the funnyman's child following a brief relationship, and he only accepted his paternity of Angel after a DNA test confirmed he was the father following her birth in April, 2007 - when Mel was already dating Stephen.

Mel filed for divorce from the film producer in March, 2017, after almost 10 years of marriage, and, following a bitter court battle, they finalised their divorce, reaching a custody agreement over their daughter Madison, six, in December (17).

However, Stephen is still seeking visitation rights to Angel, who he claims "has called me dad since she started to talk", but Mel doesn't want this to happen, recently filing paperwork claiming that Stephen sabotaged Eddie's attempts to reconnect with his child.

They appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (14Mar18), and Stephen's lawyer Grace Jamra said that she has been trying to contact Eddie but wasn't successful, and his lawyers allegedly told her he is simply "not interested", according to the Daily Mail Online.

"Mr Murphy has had no contact with the child," she told the court, adding that she had tried to serve him with legal papers but he has been "avoiding service."

During the hearing, Stephen's lawyers also claimed that Mel has yet to pay him half of the $20,000 (£14,000) needed to repair their marital home ahead of its sale, so Judge Mark Juhas ordered Mel to pay $10,000 (£7,000) - the same amount Stephen has already spent on repairs. As part of their settlement, they agreed to split the proceeds of the home sale.

Mel was also ordered to sit for a three-hour deposition with his lawyers on 23 April, while the former couple will also face each other again at a settlement conference on 29 May.