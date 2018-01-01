Iggy Azalea celebrates as she receives her green card

Iggy Azalea celebrated on Instagram after getting her green card on Wednesday (14Mar18).

The hip-hop star was born in Sydney, Australia but moved to America when she was just 16. And now, 11 years later, Iggy has been granted permanent residence in the United States.

She shared the news in an Instagram Story, in which she is seen waving the paperwork around excitedly.

"I got accepted into America forever! I just got my stamp!" she said in the footage, which was captioned: "I got approved for a green card."

Iggy previously stated in a chat with Vanity Fair magazine that she decided to stay in America following a vacation in Florida.

However, during an interview for radio station Power 106 Los Angeles in 2014, Iggy detailed a different version of events - admitting she first decided to move to the U.S. after dropping out of high school.

"I had always wanted to go to America, I really had a big interest in rap music, in being a rapper or being an engineer, in working in a music studio. I wanted to be in the music industry somehow and I wanted to maybe go to an engineering school or something that could get me to America where I thought music just had a higher quality of production and standard," the 27-year-old said.

Iggy initially chose to relocate to Miami, as she wanted to attend a music engineering school there. Her friend's family also lived in the area, but the Fancy hitmaker had no option but to live in a hotel "for a month or two" when she moved Stateside.

And she added in the interview that there were aspects of America that were vastly different from what she had imagined.

"It was so different. I saw America in movies, in every movie, but one thing I liked about Miami was CSI: Miami - I thought all of Miami looked like South Beach. I ended up living in Miramar, which is far from the beach. It wasn't what I expected but there were cool things that I would get really excited about."