Demi Lovato celebrates six years of sobriety

Demi Lovato celebrated reaching six years of sobriety on Wednesday (14Mar18) by posting an inspiring tweet to her fans.

The 25-year-old singer first went to rehab after a meltdown on a Jonas Brothers tour in 2010, but struggled with her addictions for the next couple of years. However, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Demi took to Twitter to celebrate her incredible achievement and mark the latest step in her journey of sobriety.

"Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," Demi wrote.

She was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from fans, while others thanked her for being a sober inspiration to them.

Demi's tweet comes after she admitted during an interview with Billboard last week that she felt driven to go to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after the 2016 Met Gala in New York, because the catty fashion party left her feeling so low on self-esteem.

"This one celebrity was a complete b**ch and was miserable to be around," she remembered. "It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

The Sorry Not Sorry singer then texted her manager and went straight from the red carpet to a late-night AA meeting.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on - millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting - and I related more to the homeless people in that meeting, who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with, than the people at the Met Gala (who were) fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d**k," she added.