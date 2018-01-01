Meghan Trainor's father made her cut back on album love songs

Newly-engaged pop star Meghan Trainor reluctantly scaled back on the love songs for her new album after a "yelling" from her dad.

The All About That Bass hitmaker has been in domestic bliss since her boyfriend, actor Daryl Sabara, proposed in December (17), and her personal happiness has heavily influenced her songwriting.

However, it took a few stern words from her father to make Meghan realise she needed to switch it up a little as she put together the tracklisting for her upcoming third album, the follow-up to 2016's Thank You.

"I had to slow down on the love songs because it was just easy for me," she tells People magazine. "I'm so in love my dad started yelling at me, like, 'There's too many love songs! The album's not about Daryl!' I was like, 'But I'm happy and in a really good place now!'"

Although Meghan agreed not to make every tune on her new project a love song, she still found a way to make her man a part of each track.

"He's singing on every song," says the bride-to-be. "He was with me every day in the studio, just loving on me and being so cute."

The singer admits Daryl has been her muse ever since they got together, because she knew what they had was special.

"I remember when I first started dating him, I said, 'Oh my God, think of the music, think of the songs,'" she recalls. "It was like I could see into the future and predict, 'Wow, this album's going to be my favourite.' And it is. It's everything I hoped for."

As for the couple's ceremony, Meghan has yet to start planning their big day, but her manager has already made sure she has some time put aside to get married.

"I'm enjoying being engaged so much," she smiled, before adding of the nuptials, "My manager said, 'It's in the schedule!' So a wedding is in the schedule, I guess!"