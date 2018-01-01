Rapper The Game's sexual assault lawsuit hearing postponed

The Game's sexual assault case has stalled so the rapper's attorneys have more time to respond to requests to hand over his financial records.

The Dreams hitmaker, real name Jayceon Taylor, was sued for $10 million (£7.2 million) by Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his U.S. reality series She's Got Game, in 2015. She claimed The Game assaulted her while filming a scene in a Los Angeles bar as part of the show, in which women competed for the rap star's affection.

He lost the case in late 2016 and a $7 million (£5 million) default judgement was handed down in Rainey's favour.

She filed documents on 1 March (18) claiming she hasn't seen any money from the hip-hop star, and she asked a judge to hold him in civil contempt for refusing to comply with the judgement.

A hearing was scheduled in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Thursday (15Mar18), but it has now been pushed to 5 April.

Rainey has allegedly conducted her own investigation into The Game's financial situation using third parties and now claims to have evidence to suggest he is diverting millions of dollars in income to avoid having to pay up. She claims she has tried multiple times to obtain his financial records from his legal team and is now asking a judge to make him appear in court and testify about his income and assets.

Meanwhile, the rapper previously filed an appeal over the ruling, and also launched a lawsuit against officials at network Viacom, accusing them of failing to vet contestants and not protecting him against Rainey. He wants them to cover the costs of the judgement and pay him $13 million (£9.3 million) in damages.