Prosecutors not fighting Meek Mill's bail request

Pennsylvania prosecutors have declared they will not challenge rapper Meek Mill's latest bail request as he continues to fight his sentence for a probation violation.

The hip-hop hitmaker, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was controversially jailed by Judge Genece Brinkley in November (17) for two to four years after violating the terms of his probation relating to a decade-old firearms case.

His attorneys have been appealing the punishment ever since, and have filed multiple requests for Meek to be released while court officials review his bid to have his sentence overturned.

Reports recently revealed the arresting officer in Meek's original 2008 case had been named as part of a huge police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the hip-hop star behind bars.

As a result, the city's District Attorney has decided not to fight Meek's latest motion for bail.

In court papers lodged on Wednesday (14Mar18), prosecutors admit there is a "strong showing of likelihood" that his old conviction will be reversed, reports TMZ.com.

The news emerges a day after the rapper's mother, Kathy Williams, called on the D.A. to intervene in his case.

"I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney's office for carefully evaluating my son's matter and not opposing the request for bail," she tells the outlet, in response to the latest development. "The fact that Robert's entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail."

Meanwhile, Meek has outlined plans to campaign for other people who may have been unfairly treated by the justice system upon his release.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine prior to the D.A.'s filing, he said, "There's brothers locked down that did nothing to be here but p**s off people like (Judge Genece) Brinkley.

"I want to speak on this system and what it does to black people - on both f**king sides of the fence."