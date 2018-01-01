Justin Timberlake toasts tour launch with free shots

Justin Timberlake handed out free shots of alcohol to fans on Tuesday night (13Mar18) as he kicked off his Man of the Woods Tour in Toronto, Canada.

The pop superstar played the first of two shows at the Air Canada Centre, and as he got the party started, he decided to spread a little boozy cheer with those closest to the stage.

After handing out drinks to those in his backing band, The Tennessee Kids, Justin offered up shots to a few lucky audience members, too.

"This is our first night," he said, before motioning to a crowdmember and asking, "You want one...? I have some extras here...," as he passed out the booze.

Justin then raised a toast, thanking fans for always showing their support.

"Here's to a wonderful city I always have a blast in...," he declared, as he went on to celebrate a pregnant woman in the crowd, and pay tribute to "motherf***ing Drake", a hometown hero.

"This is to you Toronto!," he added.

It's since been revealed Justin's generous gesture wasn't quite as impromptu as it appeared, as he had worked with venue officials beforehand to ensure everyone in the vicinity of the stage was of legal drinking age, according to TheBlast.com.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife, actress Jessica Biel, was among those in the audience cheering on the singer, and she shared video footage of the concert with her followers on social media.

"There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do," she captioned one clip on Twitter. "I'm so proud of you, man of the woods!"

The couple's son, Silas, wasn't featured in Jessica's posts, but Justin revealed the tot was tagging along for the ride in a sweet family snap of the trio holding hands at the airport on the eve of his Man of the Woods Tour launch.

"Goin' on tour. #MOTWTOUR," he wrote beside the image.

Justin previously revealed young Silas, who turns three next month (Apr18), inspired the title for his latest album, Man of the Woods, as it's the Latin meaning of the boy's name.