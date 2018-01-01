Enrique Iglesias gushes about newborn twins onstage

New dad Enrique Iglesias couldn't help but gush about his twin babies with girlfriend Anna Kournikova during a recent concert in Hungary.

The Hero hitmaker typically tries to keep his personal life private, but it appears fatherhood has made the musician more open about sharing his love for his family.

Singing the praises of Anna and their little ones onstage in Budapest on Monday (12Mar18), he told fans, "I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much."

"Actually three things," Enrique said, in video footage posted online. "I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight."

His sweet remarks emerge two months after he and Anna shared the first photos of their son Nicholas and daughter Lucy on social media to mark the newborn's one-month birthdays in January (18).

"My Sunshine," the proud father wrote beside an Instagram photo of himself snuggling with one of the sleeping kids.

Former tennis ace Anna used the same caption as she posted a picture of herself holding up the other baby, as she planted a big kiss on the tot's cheek.

They failed to indicate which child was which, but days later, Enrique's sister, Tamara Falco Preysler, revealed, "Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique..."

The happy couple, which has been dating since 2001, only confirmed the arrival of its first children with the January photos, after welcoming the twins in a Miami, Florida hospital before Christmas (Dec17).