Dua Lipa cancels Bruno Mars support shows to have dental surgery

Dua Lipa has cancelled some of her opening shows on Bruno Mars' world tour so she can undergo immediate dental surgery on her wisdom teeth.

The New Rules hitmaker joined the singer for the Oceania leg of his 24k Magic World Tour at the end of February (18) but took to Twitter on Wednesday (14Mar18), with hours to go before her support show, to announce at the last minute that she wouldn't be able to open his concert at Brisbane Entertainment Centre that night or the following night because she had to have her wisdom teeth removed as soon as possible.

Alongside a video of her putting a folded flannel against her swollen jaw, she wrote, "Im so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with @brunomars. I’ve been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed.

"I have been enjoying this tour so much and i’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully i’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding."

According to Billboard.com, promoters at Live Nation issued a statement saying she will miss just the two Brisbane shows, meaning she's due to return to the stage for their five-date stop in Sydney which begins on Saturday. Following that run, they will perform in Adelaide for one night before the leg concludes with two nights in Perth at the end of March.

Dua, who had previously opened for Bruno in the U.S. in September (17), is also set to headline her own Sydney show on 21 March before resuming her headlining world tour in April.