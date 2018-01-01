Katy Perry and Steven Tyler lead tributes to Stephen Hawking

Katy Perry and Steven Tyler have paid tribute to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking following his death on Wednesday morning (14Mar18).

The Nobel Prize winner and author of A Brief History of Time died at home in Cambridge, England on Wednesday morning, his children Lucy, Robert, and Tim announced in a statement.

Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute including Katy Perry, who wrote, "There’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day," she tweeted, referring to the worldwide annual celebration of mathematical concept Pi on 14 March. "Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next."

"YOU KNEW THIS UNIVERSE BETTER THAN THE REST OF US," Aerosmith star Steven Tyler wrote. "AND NOW YOU PLAY IN SOME FAR AWAY PART OF IT. YOU CHANGED THE WORLD AND LEFT AN IMPACT...A REMARKABLE GENIUS WE WONT SOON FORGET. ENDLESS THANK YOUS AND BLESSINGS TO THE HAWKING FAMILY. GOD BLESS STEPHEN HAWKING."

Actress Mira Sorvino wrote, "I am very saddened to hear of Stephen Hawking’s passing. His book was an enormous influence on me in college and meeting and getting to talk with him was one of the great thrills of my life. You are shining in the heavens you so loved now!"

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui simply posted crying emojis alongside the news of his death, while Sharon Stone wrote, "Rest In Peace Stephen Hawking," and Shameless star Emmy Rossum added, "Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking."

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin referred to Hawking's appearance in pop culture in his tweet, by writing, "I just heard about Stephen Hawking's passing. He was both a genius and my favorite Simpsons character. We'll miss you, buddy."

Representatives from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also added, "His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014."