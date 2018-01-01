Jhene Aiko shoots down Big Sean cheating gossip

Singer Jhene Aiko has dismissed reports suggesting her boyfriend, Big Sean, is a cheater after briefly unfollowing him on Instagram.

The rapper, real name Sean Anderson, was spotted chatting with singer Nicole Scherzinger at an after-hours Oscars gathering earlier this month (Mar18), and sources told The Jasmine Brand he was openly flirting with the former Pussycat Dolls star.

Jhene briefly believed the gossip and allegedly unfollowed her boyfriend on social media, but on Tuesday (13Mar18), she was denying the tale and defending her man.

"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho (sic)," she wrote.

"The internet is a wild place it's a whole other reality (sic). bless the internet. amen," she added.

Big Sean has also lashed out at the gossips, who seem intent on wrecking his romance with Jhene, taking to Instagram and writing: "Well it's not true at all. Y'all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain't s**t tho with no doubt in your mind... cause the internet said so (sic)? Thanks for the support."

Big Sean, whose past loves include former Glee star Naya Rivera and Ariana Grande, has been dating Aiko since 2016.

She recently revealed they had actually enjoyed a date back in 2013, after working together on Big Sean's tracks I'm Gonna Be and Beware, but insisted it was purely platonic.

During an interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra last month (Feb18), Jhene explained she was technically involved with another guy at the time, but as they were on the verge of split, she decided to take Big Sean up on his offer to attend a basketball game with him "just as a friend".

She and the unnamed ex eventually called it quits, but she insisted, "We didn't break up because of Sean. We broke up for other reasons."