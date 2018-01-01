Trey Songz's accuser demanding apology for alleged assault

A woman accusing Trey Songz of assault is demanding a formal apology from the singer.

The Bottoms Up hitmaker, real name Tremaine Neverson, stands accused of repeatedly punching Andrea Buera at a party in Los Angeles last month (Feb18), during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Buera, who claims to have been friends and "occasional romantic partners" with Songz for the past three years, obtained a domestic violence restraining order against the musician last week (ends09Mar18), and on Tuesday (13Mar18), she held a press conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, to publicly detail the incident for the first time.

During the event, Buera grew emotional as she recalled the alleged attack, claiming Songz hit her so hard she suffered a concussion.

"I was attending an afterparty when Trey began yelling at me, choking at me... and ultimately knocked me to the ground," she said. "While I was on the ground, he continued punching me and did not stop until his security guard pulled him off me."

Buera, who had to be hospitalised for her injuries, went on to explain she had called for an Uber car service to pick her up after the altercation, but alleges Songz grabbed her two cell phones and threw them off a cliff.

"I was crying, terrified, in shock and I just wanted to go home," she shared.

Buera insisted there were a number of witnesses who "did nothing" during the reported assault, and now she is calling on them to come forward and help her get justice.

She also shared a message for Songz directly, declaring: "You know what you did, and you know what you did was wrong. To those of you who stood and watched and did nothing, you know what he did was wrong, too.

"Trey, I'd like an apology."

Meanwhile, Bloom revealed investigators supposedly hired by Songz have "harassed" her client and her family, and she is now planning to seek a permanent restraining order against the 33-year-old and anyone "acting on his behalf".

Buera and Bloom, who has also raised the possibility of a civil suit against the singer in the future, are due back in court on 27 March (18).