Iggy Azalea on dating rappers: 'No thank you!'

Iggy Azalea is done dating rappers.

The Australian star is famous for her own rap skills, but says love just doesn’t work when two rappers come together.

She previously dated A$AP Rocky and even got a tattoo tribute to her ex when they were an item in 2012, though hastily crossed it out when they split later that year.

“I always want to know about my love life because I don’t really have much of one. Is there hope? I thought I had it all figured out and now... Am I going to be 35 and I won’t have met anyone. It’s hard," the 27-year-old told Tyler Henry on his E! show Hollywood Medium.

When the clairvoyant warned her to be careful about dating people in the industry, Iggy replied: "I already know not to talk to any rappers. I know how we are. It just won't work and I know that. There's only enough room for one rapper per relationship and I'm taking that all up. It would be too ridiculous.

“I need balance in my life. I don't know how I would have any if they did the same thing as me. No thank you.”

After she split with A$AP, Iggy went on to find love with basketball player Nick Young, but she broke off their engagement after a video surfaced of Nick bragging about cheating on her.

During the chat, 22-year-old Tyler laughed that he’d given the same advice to Amber Rose but she didn’t take it.

Iggy also spoke about her grandpa with Tyler, and teased details of the episode, which airs in the U.S. Wednesday (14Mar18), on her Instagram.

“Tyler!!!! I miss you, I hope you’re good, I’m thinking of you & I can’t wait for my episode of Hollywood Medium this Wednesday (ps. my grandpa is doing much better!),” she captioned a shot of her and Tyler.