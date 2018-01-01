Clean Bandit cancel North American tour

Dance music stars Clean Bandit have cancelled their upcoming North American tour so their drummer Luke Patterson can undergo surgery on his foot.

The Rather Be hitmakers were due to kick off their tour in Vancouver, Canada on 26 March (18) and perform around the continent for a month. However, Luke took to the band's Twitter account on Monday (12Mar18) to announce that he needed surgery on his foot and would have to cancel the trek to have the operation.

"So, some of you might know that I've had this problem with my foot for the last few years," he wrote. "I've tried all sorts of methods to fix it (ice bucket, special trainers etc.) but the time has come for me to have surgery so it can be fixed! I'm going to be fine, but unfortunately it means that we will have to cancel our upcoming US tour. I'm so sorry that this is the case. We were all so excited to come out and see you!"

He finished the post by explaining to fans that they wouldn't be resting during their time off and would be using the break to perfect their new songs so they are ready to be performed once he's better. He concluded, "Thanks for all the support and understanding."

Besides the message, he shared a picture of himself wearing a medical boot on his foot and holding a crutch with a sad look on his face. In the snap, his bandmates, Grace Chatto and brother Jack, are lifting him off the floor. He captioned it, "Bad News".

Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt was due to support Clean Bandit, and she told fans on Twitter that because of the cancellation, she was trying to organise her own U.S. headline tour.

This isn't the first time a tour has been derailed due to Luke's bad health. In January, the Rockabye stars had to cut short the Asian leg of their tour because he contracted chickenpox.