Kelly Clarkson felt like Pretty Woman on first visit to Gwen Stefani's house

Kelly Clarkson felt like Pretty Woman the first time she visited Gwen Stefani's Los Angeles house.

The 35-year-old singer works alongside Gwen's partner Blake Shelton on U.S. TV talent show The Voice and, alongside her husband, the pair have been enjoying double dates with the famous couple.

While the evenings were initially enjoyed at Kelly's home in Nashville, they soon moved to Gwen's Hollywood house - and the former American Idol winner was overwhelmed the first time she saw the plush abode.

In fact, she felt so out of her comfort zone that she compared the experience to the famous scene from the 1990 romantic comedy, in which Julia Roberts' prostitute character tries to go shopping on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive.

"The first time I saw Gwen's house, it's insane!" Kelly laughed to Entertainment Tonight. "I was kind of like Pretty Woman walking in the store, except I didn't look like Julia Roberts, and I was walking in the store and they were like, 'You don't belong here.'

"She's such a style icon as well as this amazing artist. I literally talked to my husband about her house for hours. I was like, 'I felt like I was a good interior decorator, and then I walked into Gwen's house.'"

However, Blake was equally impressed by Kelly's home, admitting that she "has the biggest house I've ever been in in my life."

"Kelly's house proves that there were more winnings from American Idol than there are from The Voice," he joked.

The couples' double date nights aren't always the cleanest, with Blake remembering one particular incident at Kelly's house when he and Gwen had visited.

"Last time I was at Kelly's house, she had (what) started off as a white T-shirt..." he laughed. "It's like a tie-dyed shirt by the end of the night."

And Kelly blamed her inability to handle her wine for the multiple spillages throughout the evening.

"Here's the thing, y'all, in fairness, it's every mother that hasn't drank since having - you know, you've been pregnant, and you have a kid," she smiled. "I tell you what, I mean, one glass in me and I just kinda made poor decisions from there."