Mel B: 'The Spice Girls will be doing things together this year'

Mel B has set the record straight about the long-awaited Spice Girls reunion, insisting the group "will be doing things together this year".

Former bandmates Mel, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and Mel C all met up with former manager Simon Fuller earlier this year (18).

Rumours quickly began spreading about the nature of their reunion, with some reports suggesting they will be joining forces for TV projects while others said they will be hitting the road on tour. Mel also contributed to the speculation by suggesting the group would be performing at Prince Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

However, when asked about the reunion as she launched the new series of America's Got Talent on Monday night, Mel kept quiet about what the girls will actually be doing, while also reassuring fans that there are a few things in the pipeline.

"We signed to Simon Fuller, the original Spice Girls manager... we signed to him a few months ago," Mel told Entertainment Tonight. "We will be doing stuff this year together, yes."

Mel added that she's also keen to return to her Spice Girls alter ego Scary Spice, if only to prove her former fame to her younger children. Speaking to 19-year-old daughter Phoenix, who accompanied her to the AGT launch, Mel reminisced: '"You were a tiny baby when we went on tour, and Angel kind of missed out on that.

"My 10-year-old (Angel) and my six-year-old (Madison) are like, 'Are you really a Spice Girl? Is that really you?' Because I've got some pictures up of me holding (Phoenix) in the recording studio."