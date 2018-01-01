NEWS Tim McGraw gives the thumbs up after stage collapse Newsdesk Share with :







Country superstar Tim McGraw has given fans the thumbs up during his first outing since collapsing onstage in Ireland on Sunday night (11Mar18).



The singer had to cut short his set during the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in Dublin, after unexpectedly dropping to his knees while belting out his song Humble and Kind.



The gig was halted so McGraw could receive medical attention backstage, and his wife, fellow country musician Faith Hill, subsequently stepped out to address fans, insisting he was just "super dehydrated".



She added, "I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."



McGraw's publicist later declared the 50-year-old "will be fine", and he appeared to indicate just that on Monday (12Mar18), as Tim was photographed leaving his Dublin hotel.



As the paparazzi snapped away, the singer flashed them a smile and the thumbs up sign, suggesting he is firmly on the mend.



The Dublin tour stop had been the third night onstage in a row for the country couple, which performed for the C2C festival in London on Friday (09Mar18), and Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday (10Mar18), before touching down in the Irish capital.



McGraw will have plenty of time to rest up - he and Faith are not due back on the road until 31 May (18), when they are scheduled to perform their Soul2Soul joint tour in Richmond, Virginia.



Meanwhile, Tim has received some well wishes from rocker Bret Michaels, who took to Twitter to Monday to send his best to the recovering star.



"My thoughts go out to @TheTimMcGraw as a result of collapsing onstage from dehydration," he wrote. "Get some well deserved rest & a fast recovery. You & @FaithHill are awesome!".

