Beyonce and JAY-Z confirm On the Run II joint tour

Beyonce and JAY-Z have officially announced they will hit the road together for a second joint tour later this year (18).

Fans were sent into a frenzy earlier this month (Mar18) after a 30 July (18) gig at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was uploaded to Beyonce's official Facebook page and ticket purchasing website Ticketmaster. The event was named as part of the On the Run 2 Tour, the follow up to the R&B and hip-hop supercouple's last joint trek in 2014.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale had been scheduled to begin on 6 March (18), but shortly after the news gained traction online, both listings were mysteriously taken down.

However, the Drunk in Love hitmaker has now taken to Instagram to announce the tour by posting pictures and video of herself and JAY-Z simply captioned, "OTR II."

In one picture, the married couple is sitting on a motorcycle in a desert. The video shows clips of the musicians on their last tour and from their personal lives set to Sean Paul's I'm Still In Love with You.

The tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on 6 June and wraps in Vancouver, Canada on 2 October (18).

Rumours of another joint tour have been circulating for months, and in November (17), JAY-Z revealed he and his wife had been working on a full-length collaborative project before choosing to first put out their deeply-personal solo albums.

Beyonce's Lemonade release hit retailers in 2016, just over a year before the Empire State of Mind icon shared his latest material on 4:44.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is busy preparing for her live comeback at California's Coachella music and arts festival in April (18), her first performances since giving birth to twins last summer (17).