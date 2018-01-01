NEWS Nick Gordon officially charged with battery Newsdesk Share with :







Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon has officially been charged with battery following a domestic altercation on Saturday morning (10Mar18).



The 28-year-old was arrested by police in Seminole, Georgia in the early hours of Saturday after clashing with his girlfriend, Laura Leal.



Gordon claimed she had "attacked him for no reason", but Leal told officers he was the one who lashed out at her after she picked him up from a bar and drove him home.



Cops reportedly noticed she had a "visible injury", including a "slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood", which was photographed for evidence, and although Leal declined to press charges, authorities determined they had enough to take Gordon into custody.



He was released on $500 (£360) bail, and on Monday (12Mar18), he was formally charged with misdemeanour battery, according to Seminole County Court records obtained by TheBlast.com.



Gordon is due to face the count in court on 6 April (18).



It's the second time he has faced prosecution for an alleged domestic dispute with Leal, who he has been dating for the past year. Gordon was previously arrested in June (17), when Leal accused him of physically assaulting her and trying to prevent her from leaving the property.



He was slapped with counts of kidnapping and domestic violence, but the case was subsequently dropped after Leal changed her mind and stopped co-operating with cops.



Meanwhile, Bobbi Kristina's father, singer Bobby Brown, has reached out to Leal to offer her help via his non-profit organisation Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, which was founded three years ago to provide support for victims of domestic violence.



Gordon is still under criminal investigation over the passing of Bobbi Kristina, who was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub at the Georgia home they shared in January, 2015. She never regained consciousness. Drowning and drug intoxication were named as the underlying factors in her July, 2015 death.



He was found civilly liable in a 2016 wrongful death lawsuit ruling and ordered to pay $36 million (£26 million) to the 22-year-old's estate. He has always denied allegations suggesting he physically assaulted her and gave her a cocktail of drugs prior to her passing.

