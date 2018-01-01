Harry Styles kicks off his world tour with two new songs

Harry Styles has treated fans to two new songs on the first date of his world tour.

The former One Direction singer, who released his self-titled debut album last May (17), took to the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday night (11Mar18) to showcase his latest musical offerings.

The first song, which has since been labelled 'Anna' by fans, appeared to include brief snippets of the iconic hook from the late George Michael's number one single Faith, which Harry strummed on an acoustic guitar while singing "I don't want your sympathy, but you don't know what you do to me/ Oh, Anna!/ Every time I see your face, there's only so much I can take/ Oh, Anna!"

Another new track, dubbed 'Medicine,' featured lyrics including; "Can I take my medicine, take my medicine/ Rest it on your fingertips/ Up to your mouth, feeling it out/ Feeling it out," and was an edgier number with a heavy bassline. The stage was lit with intense red and purple lighting while the 24-year-old, who performed in a black, sequinned jacket and trouser combination, paced the stage as he belted out the words.

One Twitter user in the crowd shared details of the Sign of The Times hitmaker's full setlist, which also included versions of One Direction's If I Could Fly and What Makes You Beautiful, as well as a cover of Just a Little Bit of Your Heart by Ariana Grande.

Harry's global tour continues in Europe and concludes at The Forum in Los Angeles on 14 July.

Meanwhile, eager fans of his former bandmate, Zayn Malik, caused the 25-year-old's website to crash after the Pillowtalk singer shared some new music of his own. He decided to officially debut his remix of August Alsina's Don't Matter after the track was leaked online.