Tom Jones and will.i.am plotting musical collaboration

The Voice U.K. coaches Tom Jones and will.i.am are planning to work on a new song together.

The veteran Welsh crooner has become close pals with Will over the years, and told The Sun that he even plans to record with the 42-year-old Black Eyed Peas star.

"I spend a lot of time with Will off screen, whenever I can," the 77-year-old said. "When I was living in Los Angeles I saw Will nearly all the time out there.

"He's been asking me for ages when we can collaborate, and it is going to happen. It sounds like a great idea, we're just working to get the right song, then we're going to do it."

Tom is no stranger to successful duets, and in 1999 he released Reload, an album of duets with acts including Robbie Williams, The Cardigans, Stereophonics and The Pretenders.

The record spawned a string of hits, including Sex Bomb, a collaboration with German producer Mousse T. that was a dance hit around the world.

Tom has also recruited another musical pal, Kylie Minogue, to act as a mentor to his acts on The Voice.

Revealing how delighted he was to have Kylie advising his acts, he said: "I've known Kylie for a long time, she's an old friend of mine. Not that she's old, but we're great friends.

"I remember when she first came to Britain - you know, and she did (the soap opera) Neighbours in Australia. I've known her since she was young and she's great. So to have her come back on the show as a mentor, to give ideas to my singers, I was thrilled."