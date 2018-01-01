NEWS Rudimental overtake Drake in incredibly close race for this week’s Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







This week’s Official Singles Chart is shaping up to be a photo finish, with just 470 combined sales separating the Top 2 at the halfway stage of the chart week.



Rudimental are currently in the lead, as These Days ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen eyes the Number 1 spot after five weeks at Number 2, but Drake’s God’s Plan could snatch it back by the end of the week, close behind at Number 2.



If Rudimental hold on, it will be the London band’s third Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, following 2012’s Feel The Love and 2013’s Waiting All Night.



Meanwhile, US band Portugal. The Man could reach a new peak of Number 3 this week with Feel It Still, climbing one place, and Marshmello & Anne-Marie’s FRIENDS lifts a spot to Number 4.



George Ezra could be landing the third Top 10 single of his career this week as Paradise zooms nine places to Number 10 in today’s Official Chart Update, while producer Zedd edges closer to the top tier with The Middle ft. Maren Morris & Grey, up six spots to 12.



Ed Sheerans’s Supermarket Flowers is set to rebound back into the Top 40, up 21 places to 23, and Years & Years are likely to land in the Top 40 with their new single Sanctify, currently at 24.



Two songs from The Greatest Showman – A Million Dreams and Never Enough – are at 26 and 27 respectively, and following a 12” vinyl release last Friday, Noel Gallagher’s It’s A Beautiful World from his latest album Who Built The Moon? is at 31.



Finally, two more songs could be entering the Top 40 for the first time this week: M.O’s Bad Vibe ft. Lotto Boyz & Mr Eazi zooms 17 spots to 33, and Cliq’s club hit Wavey ft. Alika moves 15 places to 36.

