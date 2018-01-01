Louis Tomlinson issues acceptance speech online after iHeartRadio win

Louis Tomlinson has posted an acceptance speech on Twitter after winning the Best Solo Breakout prize at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (11Mar18).

The Back To You singer beat his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, as well as former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello, to win the Best Solo Breakout prize, which was voted for by the public via social media.

After learning that he was the winner, Louis filmed an acceptance speech and posted it online to thank iHeart, his record label, management team and fans.

"Most importantly, I have to thank you guys, the fans," he said. "I know I've done it loads but I can't possibly thank you guys enough. Every single person who voted (for me) for this award. Thank you, thank you so much. We really have won this together. I feel like I've run out of ways to thank you guys but hopefully this is enough. I'm over the moon, I'm a bit speechless. Just sending you all my love. Here's until the next one."

Louis wasn't the only winner to miss the ceremony, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Ed Sheeran filmed his acceptance speech for Song of the Year for Shape of You live in a street in Melbourne, Australia, where he is currently on tour, and then picked up his guitar and sang an acoustic version of ballad Perfect surrounded by a crowd of fans.

Taylor Swift was also unable to attend as she is in rehearsals for her Reputation world tour. In her acceptance speech for Best Female Artist, she said, "Sorry I'm not there, but in my absence and to show my gratitude, I really wanted to show you my brand new video for my new single Delicate. This video, I'm so excited about and I really hope you liked it too."

In the video, Taylor is in a hotel lobby following a glitzy red carpet event. She receives a note and seems to become invisible so she uses the opportunity to dance her heart out through the lobby, onto the street and onto the subway, until she arrives at a bar and become visible again.