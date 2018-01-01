NEWS Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Pop superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift took home top honours during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (11Mar18).



Sheeran was named Male Artist of the Year and walked away with Song of the Year for Shape of You, while close pal Swift was awarded Female Artist of the Year.



One of the most notable moments of the night came when Chance the Rapper received the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, in recognition of his "groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes", with his charitable enterprises, including his non-profit organisation SocialWorks.



The ceremony was also filled with show-stopping numbers from the biggest stars on the music scene.



Cardi B brought the crowd to their feet during the show's opening, performing her single Bartier Cardi before launching into her breakout smash Bodak Yellow. The rapper was one of the night's big winners, picking up Best New Hip-Hop Artist and the coveted Best New Artist honour.



Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello took the stage for a sultry rendition of Havana, sporting a hot pink dress and gloves - recalling Marylin Monroe's wardrobe in the classic film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, while Maroon 5 performed their latest hit Wait and later picked up Best Group of the Year.



Hosted by DJ Khaled and model Hailey Baldwin, the ceremony took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California.



The main list of winners is:



Song of the Year: Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Maroon 5

Best Collaboration: Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Best New Pop Artist: Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Judah & The Lion

Rock Song of the Year: Run - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: Metallica

Country Song of the Year: Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist: Luke Combs

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

