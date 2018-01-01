Nick Gordon arrested following domestic dispute

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon has been arrested on suspicion of battery domestic violence in Florida.

Police were called to investigate a possible domestic disturbance at Gordon's home in Seminole in the early hours of Saturday (10Mar18), following a heated dispute between the youngster and his girlfriend, Laura Leal.

According to TheBlast.com, Gordon told cops Leal had ripped his shirt and hurled a bottle at him, claiming she was "crazy" and "attacked him for no reason", prompting him to demand she leave his property.

The altercation left him with a cut on his thumb, but when officers spoke to Leal, they noticed she had a "visible injury", including a "slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood", which was photographed for evidence.

Leal explained she had picked Gordon up from a bar and was driving him home when he reportedly began hitting her in the cheek. She also alleged he had "pulled her hair and stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle", but after sharing her side of the story with police, Leal declined to press charges.

Despite her decision, authorities determined the evidence was enough to take Gordon into custody, listing the incident as "battery - touch or strike", reports TMZ.com.

His bond was set at $500 (£360), which he has since posted.

Gordon is due back in court on 6 April (18).

It's the second time Gordon has been arrested for an alleged domestic dispute with Leal, who he has been dating for the past year. He was previously arrested in June (17), when Leal accused him of physically assaulting her and trying to prevent her from leaving the property.

She had to seek hospital treatment following the clash, which landed Gordon in court to face counts of kidnapping and domestic violence. She later changed her mind about co-operating with cops and prosecutors ended up dropping the case.

Meanwhile, Gordon is still under criminal investigation by authorities regarding the death of Bobbi Kristina, who was found faced down and unresponsive in a bathtub at the Georgia home the then-couple shared in January, 2015.

She was placed in a medically-induced coma, but never regained consciousness and died that July, with coroners ruling a combination of drugs and drowning as the 22-year-old's cause of death.

Gordon, 28, was later found civilly liable for the death of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's only child, amid allegations suggesting he had physically assaulted her and given her a "toxic cocktail" of substances, which appear to have led to her losing consciousness in the bathtub.

He has always denied the accusations, but was subsequently ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina's estate officials more than $36 million (£26 million).