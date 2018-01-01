Kesha on crutches after knee surgery

Pop star Kesha is hobbling around on crutches after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

The Tik Tok hitmaker tripped and fell while performing at the RedfestDXB Dubai Festival in the United Arab Emirates on 9 February (18), and subsequently revealed she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The injury forced the singer to postpone a string of tour dates, but she has since gone under the knife to treat the issue, and is now on the road to recovery.

Kesha was photographed back on her feet in Los Angeles on Friday (09Mar18), when she was snapped on crutches to help her get around.

In a picture posted on TheBlast.com, the star was seen dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and black cycling shorts, with a small bandage and medical tape covering her left knee.

Kesha has yet to comment on her operation or reveal when she plans to be back onstage.

At the time of her tour postponement announcement last month (Feb18), she told fans she was "heartbroken" to have to delay her shows in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan, which had been due to kick off on 25 March (18).

"It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world," she continued on Instagram, "but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery to repair my torn ACL so I can get ready to give it all on my Summer tour and beyond. Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work."

Kesha added, "I love you all and I'll work every single day as hard as I can to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."

The 31-year-old has not revealed when the rescheduled gigs will take place, but she is expected to be well enough to honour her joint tour with rapper Macklemore. The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore trek is still slated to begin on 6 June in Phoenix, Arizona.