Sting and Shaggy collaborate on new single

One of the bigger surprises that has been announced this year is the collaboration between Sting and the late-90, early-2000’s reggae inspired hitmaker Shaggy.44/876 is set for a April 20 release on Interscope/A&M and, on Thursday (March 8), we finally got a full track from the set.“Morning is Coming” is a total reggae ear-catcher, something that could bring the style of music back to the radio. For Sting, it could be one more feather in his cap to add to all of those he has collected since his late-70’s start in the Police.For Shaggy, it could be a return to the charts after a period from 1995 to 2001 when he hit the top three four times with “In the Summertime”, “Boombastic”, “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel”.

VVN Music