Kylie Jenner ‘wants Travis Scott to move in’ with her

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants boyfriend Travis Scott to move in for the sake of their daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child Stormi Webster last month (01Feb18) after Kylie successfully managed to enjoy her pregnancy in secret. The 20-year-old reality star and the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, started dating last April (17), but in spite of the fact they now share a baby, a source close to Kylie has alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still waiting for Travis to prove his commitment.

“Kylie’s hoping this could be the start of something,” they told Britain’s Heat magazine. “She’s desperate for them to raise Stormi as a couple, but he’s not so sure.”

The 25-year-old songwriter recently presented Kylie with a Ferrari worth $1.4 million (£1 million), but the insider claimed that his elaborate gift wasn’t enough to ease the new mum’s anxieties about their future.

“They have a family now, so she’s keen for him to move in and, eventually, she hopes they’ll get married. But for now, she’ll make do with the car and hope things will change,” they said.

The new parents recently jetted off to Miami in their first trip together since Stormi was born, and were pictured arriving at Seaspice restaurant for a meal with friends before relaxing on a boat and enjoying a few drinks.

Kylie also showed off her post-pregnancy body last week (01Mar18) in a photo of her and Stormi, which she captioned with “my angel baby is 1 month old today."

Proud father Travis posted a photo of his own to his Instagram page, sharing a close-up of the tot wearing a sweater featuring the word "DADDY" inside a red heart.

"My lil mama 1 month today," he wrote.