Sharon Osbourne: 'I immediately fell in love with Ozzy Osbourne'

Sharon Osbourne fell in love with rocker Ozzy at first sight.

Sharon began dating Ozzy Osbourne in 1979 and they wed in 1982, but she knew she was in it for the long haul with the Black Sabbath star from the very beginning.

"When I first met my husband, I knew instantly that for the first time in my life that I was in love," she shared on her chat show The Talk. "Not infatuated, not like. I truly, really loved him."

Despite her love for the singer, Sharon and Ozzy's relationship has had a number of ups and downs, and in 2016, they briefly split after news broke of the rocker's affair with a hairstylist.

Sharon got back together with the father of her three kids five months later, and despite previously admitting she has fallen out of love with him many times during their 36-year marriage, her feelings for Ozzy came back strong after watching him try his best to better himself for the sake of their marriage.

"I did (fall out of love) along the way because 35 years with someone is a hell of a long time, and I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again," she shared last May (17).

Meanwhile, Sharon's TV co-host, rapper Eve, has also revealed she fell head over heels for her now-husband Maximillion Cooper, who she married in 2014.

"I've never been in a relationship with a man in this way and I always say it's my grown-up relationship," she explained. "We just love each other and support each other and I've never had that before, and I can't wait to have a baby so I can feel that love."