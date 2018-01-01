Katy Perry fuels Orlando Bloom reunion rumours

Katy Perry has fuelled rumours she is back with Orlando Bloom after wearing a onesie with his face all over it.

The 33-year-old was spotted in Santiago, Chile, after her concert at the Pista Atletica on Thursday (08Mar18), and the American Idol judge can be seen wearing the onesie in pictures shared by fans on social media.

Katy is sitting in the back of a car, and her eagle-eyed followers were quick to spot her ex-boyfriend's face emblazoned all over her clothes.

The onesies were specially made for Orlando's friends and family for his 40th birthday party in January last year (17), and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston were spotted wearing them at the bash.

Katy and Orlando have reportedly been enjoying low-key dates since they split in February last year (17), and a source told People that they were taking it slow this time round.

"In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love travelling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it,” the source continued.

Last month (Feb18), the couple fuelled reconciliation rumours after they were spotted sightseeing in Prague where the 41-year-old has been filming his new fantasy TV series Carnival Row.

They also enjoyed a romantic break in the Maldives in January (18), after Katy flew from Dubai to be reunited with her ex.

Back in September (17), the American Idol judge addressed the rumours she had reunited with the father-of-one, and told SiriusXM: "Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you."