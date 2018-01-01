Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'enjoying low-key love reunion'

Katy Perry is reportedly back with Orlando Bloom as she cares too much about him to cut him off.

The two stars dated for just over a year from January 2016 and remained close after their shock split in March 2017.

They were recently spotted together on a minibreak in Prague, and sources have revealed it is now full steam ahead for the recoupled pair.

"They're back on," the insider told Britain's Reveal magazine. "Katy wants to make things work this time around.

"She tried, but she couldn't cut him off, she cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low-key, but they're back together."

A second source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are attempting to spend some time away from the public eye in a bid to make their rekindled relationship as strong as possible.

"The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," they explained. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

When they split last year, Roar singer Katy slammed gossip that she and her actor beau had parted ways on bad terms.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old explained: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all (sic)!"

She signed off the message with an emoji of a smiley face blowing a kiss.