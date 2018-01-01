Scotty McCreery's new song inspired by his marriage proposal

Country singer Scotty McCreery has drawn inspiration from his recent engagement for his new song.

The former American Idol winner popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in September (17), during a hike in the mountains of North Carolina.

The happy couple, which has known each other since kindergarten, is currently planning its 2018 wedding, and Scotty appears to have channelled his feelings about his bride-to-be into the lyrics of his latest single, This Is It.

However, the star reveals the track was actually written with collaborators Aaron Eshuis and Frank Roger just before he proposed to Gabi - even though the tune references the romantic hike they took on the day he got down on bended knee.

"We wrote it two weeks before we got engaged," he confessed, explaining he then set about making sure the special day panned out as he had envisioned.

On the tune, he sings, "Way up in the mountains/Four thousand feet high/There's a trail through the trees to a cliff/Where Carolina meets the sky..."

Joking about the track, he said, "If things hadn't gone to plan and we hadn't gotten to the mountain, I probably would have had to scrap the song."

Scotty recalls rushing the hike because he was so nervous about the proposal: "It's probably a 30-minute hike and I probably got us up that mountain in five minutes because I was booking it (running)," he smiled. "She (Gabi) was like, 'Can I get some water?' and I was like, 'We'll get water later!'"

This Is It is the second single from McCreery's forthcoming album, Seasons Change, which is released next week (16Mar18).