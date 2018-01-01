Hailey Baldwin single again after Shawn Mendes romance

Model Hailey Baldwin is back on the market after ending her brief romance with pop star Shawn Mendes.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin sparked rumours of a budding relationship with the Stitches hitmaker in October (17), when they were first spotted holding hands at a Halloween party.

They fuelled the claims in December (17), when Hailey joined him in his native Toronto, Canada for a few days just before Christmas, attending a concert by rising musician Daniel Caesar, and enjoying a stroll through the Toronto Christmas Market.

However, it appears their romance has since fizzled out, as Hailey has revealed she is single again.

Asked if she is dating anyone, the 21-year-old beauty told UsMagazine.com, "Currently I'm not."

Outlining the qualities she is looking for in a potential suitor, she shared, "I look for somebody who's like, funny and can make me laugh."

But Hailey warns any future boyfriend would have to make a great first impression to win over the "very picky" model.

"I am particularly very specific and I know pretty much immediately if I'm gonna get along with somebody in the capacity of dating or not," she explained. "I mean, I hang out with people obviously and get to know them. It takes me a long time to feel like I can warm up to somebody before I ever even consider dating them."

The young fashionista must feel particularly comfortable with Canadians - in addition to Shawn, she was previously linked to Justin Bieber and rap superstar Drake.

Meanwhile, Hailey has a new gig to get excited about - she is set to co-host the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with DJ Khaled in California on Sunday (11Mar18).