Jennifer Hudson: 'Only playing Aretha Franklin could match Dreamgirls'

Jennifer Hudson insisted that playing Aretha Franklin is the perfect musical follow up to Dreamgirls.

The American singer won an Academy Award for playing Effie White in the Broadway musical adaptation, based on the successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes. Jennifer is portraying the legendary Aretha in the long-awaited movie based on the legendary songstress, and the singer and actress couldn't be happier to have bagged the coveted role.

"It’s been a dream of mine," said the 36-year-old when she appeared as a guest on U.K. talk show Lorraine on Friday (09Mar18). "I’ve always said, if I ever do another music-based film, I feel like the only thing that could compare to Dreamgirls is to play Aretha Franklin."

The Spotlight hitmaker also reminded host Lorraine Kelly that Aretha, 75, had personally selected her to play the part.

"That’s what she said. The Queen has spoken," she smiled.

Jennifer, who has also appeared in movies including Sex and the City and Winnie Mandela, also divulged that, unlike many other Oscar winners, she doesn't display her award in her bathroom.

“Don’t put your dirty hands on my Oscar!” laughed the Grammy award-winner, after Lorraine suggested a bathroom setting would mean family and friends could touch the trophy.

"No, not in the toilet. I have an award wall. Behind it is my hidden office. It’s a fake wall and the Oscar sits in the middle.”

The Voice U.K. coach also believes that she'll "never run out of passion" for the television talent show, and when asked why she was photographed wearing slippers to February's Brit Awards in London, she claimed "comfort is everything."