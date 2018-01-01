Charlie Puth to perform at March For Our Lives rally

Charlie Puth is set to perform at the Los Angeles branch of the March For Our Lives rally on 24 March (18).

The Attention singer will perform a free show to close out the Los Angeles branch of the march, which was set up in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February (18) to call for gun control, for the children's lives and safety to become a priority and for the end of mass school shootings.

"I am honoured to be performing at March For Our Lives Los Angeles," he said in a statement. "It has been incredibly inspiring to see students across the country organize and mobilize and I am grateful to be able to lend my voice to their call for action."

Tech entrepreneur William LeGate also revealed he would be introducing Charlie's show in a Twitter post, which the singer retweeted.

"Happy to announce that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) will be performing a free show to close out the March For Our Lives - LA, & he'll be introduced by none other than yours truly," he wrote. "Be sure to RSVP, march with us, and enjoy the show afterwards!"

The march is an event of solidarity with the national March For Our Lives rally, which will take place in Washington, D.C. the same day. Participants of the LA march will head towards Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Park, where the rally, featuring a number of inspiring speakers, will take place.

A number of celebrities have pledged their support for the March For Our Lives campaign, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, who have all donated $500,000 (£362,000) to help cover the costs of the Washington D.C. event.

George also said he would be in attendance in a statement, in which he said, "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country."