Vanessa Carlton feuds with Chris Brown over ill-timed song shout-out

Singer Vanessa Carlton has slammed convicted girlfriend beater Chris Brown for giving her a shout-out on International Women's Day (08Mar18).

The R&B hitmaker left his ex-girlfriend Rihanna visibly battered and bruised in 2009 during an altercation on the eve of the Grammy Awards and he was later convicted of a felony.

On Thursday, Brown took to his Instagram account to praise Carlton's song A Thousand Miles, sharing a video of the track and writing in the post caption: "Mood. This song lit forever.”

But Vanessa did not take kindly to Chris' social media shout-out and she responded on her own Instagram profile by explaining in a screenshot note why she was so offended by his gesture, which happened to land on International Women's Day.

"Today Chris Brown posted my video," she wrote in the social media statement. "I am now being repeatedly tagged to his account.

"Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line. I support survivors, not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today. Thank you.”

Chris, who has insisted he is a changed man since the domestic violence incident went down, wrote in his reply to Vanessa's push-back that he was just trying to give a good song and a great artist the credit they're due.

“I posted a song that was and still is a great song and the artist felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today," the Loyal hitmaker wrote in a caption to an image of her note. "I won’t keep it (Vanessa's song) up long. I just hope she knows she is loved and her song is great."