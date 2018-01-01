Kelly Clarkson debuts song inspired by TV presenter's new children's book

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has turned a new children's book into a touching song.

The Stronger hitmaker was recently approached by Today show co-host Hoda Kotb about creating a tune based on her new release, I've Loved You Since Forever, a book inspired by her adopted baby girl Haley.

"I was thinking to myself like, wait, that kinda seems like it could be a song," Hoda shared on Today. "Wouldn't that be cool, if someone could sing the book...?"

She proposed the idea to Kelly, who jumped at the opportunity, and promptly put the story to music.

"Your words were so great," Kelly told Hoda in behind-the-scenes footage during the song's recording. "I made it more like a lullaby, like James Taylor, like there's kind of some Patty Griffin in it... I hope we do it justice."

Kelly even recruited Hoda to play a little percussion, shaking a rattle along to the beat, and the TV personality was overjoyed the first time she heard the finished product.

Responding to the high praise via Twitter, Kelly wrote, "I'm so happy for you! such a beautiful story from such a remarkable mommy for such a special little girl".

The song has been released for download online, with all proceeds being donated to HelpUsAdopt.org, a charity which provides financial aid to parents looking to adopt.

Kelly is no stranger to the world of children's books - the singer also added author to her resume in 2016, when she released River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, a story inspired by her travels with her now-three-year-old daughter River Rose.

She followed it up with a festive tale, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, last year (17).