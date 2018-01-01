Fans urge Jason Aldean to finish Route 91 Harvest Festival set for survivors

Two survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre in Las Vegas last year (17) have launched a campaign to prompt new dad Jason Aldean to finish the set he started.

The country singer was headlining the open-air event when bullets rained down on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring 800 more.

Aldean was forced offstage when it became clear the show was under attack and the festival ended abruptly in bloodshed and tragedy.

Now Tiffany Thomas and Gina McKin have joined forces in an effort to convince Jason to finish his set, when he returns to Sin City for the Academy of Country Music Awards next month (Apr18).

Thomas, who has created a Facebook group for festival survivors, and McKin have sent Aldean a Shutterfly book they made in the hope it will prompt him to stage a free show for the fans who are still recovering from the shock of October's massacre.

The book honours the victims of the shooting and also features shots taken before the gunfire started, showing fans enjoying Aldean's set.

"After it happened, all I could think about was Jason Aldean," Thomas tells news outlet KTNV. "I kept thinking he was up there, he was on that stage, he was singing for us. It would just be so bonding and so amazing and so emotional and I think so healing (if he could finish his set)."

McKin adds, "I hope that when he opens it (Shutterfly book), he just sees that we love him and that we know what he's going through."

She reveals other survivors have written to Aldean asking him to stage a low-key benefit while he is in Las Vegas.