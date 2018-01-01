Demi Lovato is aggressive when it comes to love

Demi Lovato is happy to make the first move when she meets someone she'd like to date.

The pop star, who previously revealed she is open to romancing women, tells InStyle magazine she doesn't hang around when she decides to date someone, making it clear she's interested.

"I'm always the one who says, 'Let me get your number'," she says, "or I slide into their DMs (direct messages) on Instagram."

Currently single, Lovato is on the hunt for a new mate and she admits she enjoys having the freedom of dating whoever she fancies - male or female.

"I'm very fluid, and I think love is love," she adds. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

Demi was in a relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years before they split in 2016 and the Sorry Not Sorry singer remains close with her ex, but Demi insists she is fine with being single for now.

"I'm not suffering because I'm alone," she continues. "There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn't learning about myself. Now I'm learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want."

And she's found a new passion - sort of: "I recently started doing yoga on Sundays, but I don't like it," shares the star, who is currently on tour with DJ Khaled. "I'm not a yoga type of person. I'm trying it, though - I'm trying to calm my mind."