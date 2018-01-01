Tommy Lee's son knocked him out cold in Monday night fight

Tommy Lee's new fiancee freaked out after her man's son knocked the rocker out cold, because she feared he'd return with a gun.

The former Motley Crue star and his 21-year-old son Brandon fell out during a row about the boy's mother - the drummer's ex-wife Pamela Anderson - and Brandon lashed out.

In audio from the 911 call to police, obtained by TMZ, Lee's fiancee Brittany Furlan tells the dispatcher Tommy was unconscious and bleeding after his son punched him: "He’s, like, totally out, like a light,” she said, adding she locked the door because her "stepson" owns guns and she feared he might use one.

The rocker regained consciousness while she was talking.

Reports suggest Lee, who was briefly hospitalised after the altercation, is planning to press charges.

After the punch-up on Monday night (05Mar18), Tommy Lee shared a since-deleted photo of his bloodied face on Instagram, with a caption that read: "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"

On Tuesday, he returned to Instagram Story and posted footage of his son's messy room, writing: "For all you girls potentially trying to date my son, here's what you get to f**kin' deal with."

Meanwhile, Brandon took to his own Instagram Story to share his side of events and posted video of his injuries, writing: "As I get older, I have started to realize there are very few people you can trust. But anyway that's my super depressing thought for tonight, just thought I'd share it... be a d**k."

According to The Blast, Brandon has hired a lawyer, with officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department informing the outlet the teenager and his legal counsel plan to fully cooperate with the police investigation.