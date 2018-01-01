Lindsey Vonn: 'I couldn't date Drake'

U.S. Winter Olympics heroine Lindsey Vonn has ruled out a romance with rapper Drake, because she knows too many people he has dated.

The downhill skier and model, who previously dated golfer Tiger Woods, is looking for love after her latest triumph on the slopes of South Korea, and after failing to find an available suitor at the Oscars after parties on Sunday night (04Mar18), she's happy to let TV matchmakers suggest soulmates.

During an appearance on Access Live on Wednesday (07Mar18), Vonn made it clear that she'd love to hook up a date with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt, or Jon Hamm - but Drake was strictly off-limits.

"He's good looking," she said before adding, "I met him a few times... He's dated a few people that I know... I'm not sure. But he can make a rap song about me, I'm totally fine with that."

Lindsey admits she was disappointed not to walk away from the Oscars with a new boyfriend, stating, "They were all either married or dating or not available... I didn't have one guy talk to me that wasn't married or taken the entire night."

But, considering a date with Brad Pitt, Vonn revealed she's a fan: "Hey Brad, let's go," she giggled. "I mean, Brad's everyone's type."

She'd also like to get closer to Chris Pratt now he's single again after the end of his marriage to Anna Faris: "I like Chris, he's very funny... I went to his premiere (for) Jurassic World, but he was married at the time."

And the skier admitted her stylist is trying to set her up on a date with Jordan, who is also one of his clients: "He's very cute...," she smiled. "I'm trying to get the ball rolling on this one..."