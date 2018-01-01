Paris Jackson asks fans to stop editing her skin tone on social media

Paris Jackson has asked fans to stop changing her skin tone before sharing pictures of her on social media.

Fans of Michael Jackson's daughter regularly use pictures of the 19-year-old looking glam on the red carpet or candid in a social media snap and repost them on their own accounts, and sometimes make changes to the images.

However, Paris has now asked them to stop making edits to her skin tone when editing and sharing pictures of her on social media.

"i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see," she tweeted on Tuesday night (06Mar18). "but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it."

The budding actress, the daughter of the Billie Jean hitmaker and former nurse Debbie Rowe, previously opened up about her skin colour to Rolling Stone magazine, telling them in a January, 2017 cover interview that people usually think she's white.

"I consider myself black," she said, adding later that her dad "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me.

"Most people that don't know me call me white... I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something."

Paris recently made her movie debut in action-comedy Gringo, and she was supported by her brother Prince as she hit the red carpet in a black Gucci gown at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night.