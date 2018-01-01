Pink, Lady Gaga and Jessie J ignored Kelly Clarkson's collaboration request

Kelly Clarkson's dream collaboration with Pink, Lady Gaga and Jessie J never come to pass because they didn't respond to her request on Twitter.

The Because of You hitmaker tweeted the singers in 2012, telling them she was working on a "killer song" that sounded like a cross between David Bowie and U2 and she wanted them to sing on it with her.

During an interview with BuzzFeed on Tuesday (06Mar18), Kelly was asked what happened to the collaboration, and she admitted she never got a response from any of them.

"Well, no one answered, so... No one answered my call, so!" she said, laughing. "I didn't actually call them, I just sent it on Twitter because I didn't wanna be awkward if they didn't wanna do it. But I did, it was a song that actually ended up on my album Piece by Piece and it was called Dance With Me. It's like this like, Bowie, kinda ABBA vibe and I love it."

Kelly followed Piece by Piece up with Meaning of Life, which was released in October (17). On the album, she co-wrote a song called Go High, which was inspired by Michelle Obama saying "When they go low, we go high" in a speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when she was still First Lady, and she admitted Michelle reached out to praise the song after the album was released.

"It’s so weird that you say this, because I did get a handwritten letter from Michelle Obama about Go High!" she told BuzzFeed. "Which I obviously wrote inspired by the message she gave at the Democratic Convention."

In a series of quick questions, she revealed she would pick Simon Cowell as a last-minute babysitter for her kids because "he knows how to lay down the law", she's a fan of Harry Styles' self-titled album and Imagine Dragons' Evolve, and would pick Pink, Jessie J, Adele, Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato for an all-female supergroup.