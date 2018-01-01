Ashlee Simpson: 'I'm definitely going to have more kids'

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are "definitely" going to have more children.

The couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Jagger, while Ashlee is also mother to nine-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz. When it comes to their family, Ashlee and Evan are already looking to have more children, although they want to plan the next one around their work commitments.

"I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Evan said during an interview on The Raw Word. "We've got work to do, and then we'll have another one."

"I want to finish this album and then definitely, for sure," Ashlee added. "Definitely one more, and then we'll see what happens after that."

Until then, the pair are enjoying their current offspring. Jagger is already showing signs of following after her grandmother, singer Diana Ross, while Bronx is a more laidback child.

"Bronx is creative and sweet and he's got an old soul. And Jagger is the boss," Ashlee smiled. "She's already like, ‘Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses and I am going to be (Grandma).'"

"She loves her (Grandma)," Evan agreed. "She wants to dress in glitter."

The children have both grown up in the spotlight, but Ashlee and Evan have done their utmost to ensure they have had the most normal upbringings possible.

"As long as you give your children love and they understand what's going on in the world and have compassion, I think it's not the hardest thing in the world," Evan mused, while Ashlee smiled: "And being a mom is my number one thing in life. Our kids are incredible."